IMServ snaps up Astral Tech in data power play

IMServ has bought energy software firm Astral Tech in a move to shift from meter specialist to full-blown data giant.

The acquisition brings Astral’s data platform into the mix, giving IMServ a “single version of the truth” across meters, assets and customer touchpoints.

It says the deal will help with smarter decisions, sharper insights and lower costs for suppliers and big energy users – with the aim of speeding up the energy transition.

Jo Cox, CEO of IMServ, said: “This acquisition creates a data launchpad, not just for IMServ, but for the wider energy sector. Astral Tech has built a proven, scalable, and mature solution that’s already delivering real value across Europe and the U.S.

“By bringing its expertise to IMServ, we’re creating a unified energy data model that eliminates fragmentation and complexity, ensuring every customer gets the clarity they need—no matter where their data comes from or how they want to use it.”

Jeremy Thomas, CEO of Astral Tech, added: “With the support of IMServ we’ll be able to accelerate the pace at which we bring innovations to market and combining our respective skillsets in technology, data and metering services will deliver even greater benefits for our customers.”