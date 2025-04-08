Upcoming Webinar to Explore the Crucial Role of Insurance in Achieving Net Zero

The webinar will explore the often-overlooked role of insurance in unlocking climate finance and driving the transition to net zero.

Insuring Net Zero: Leveraging Insurance for a Sustainable Future

🗓 Date: Tuesday 22nd April 2025

⏰ Time: 1:00–2:00 PM BST

📍 Location: Online (Free Registration)

As trillions in investment are needed to scale clean technologies, green infrastructure and nature-based solutions, the insurance industry is emerging as a powerful enabler of climate action. By de-risking high-impact projects, insurance can lower capital costs, attract private finance, and enhance resilience – especially in climate-vulnerable regions.

Despite this, insurance is frequently sidelined in climate finance discussions, leaving vast potential untapped.

This webinar will bring together experts from across industries to explore how the sector can play a far more prominent role in delivering a just, rapid and investable net zero transition.

Confirmed Speakers:

Rowan Douglas , CEO, Climate Risk and Resilience, Howden

, CEO, Climate Risk and Resilience, Howden James Close , Head of Climate Change, NatWest Group

, Head of Climate Change, NatWest Group Claudine Blamey , Chief Sustainability Officer, Aviva

, Chief Sustainability Officer, Aviva Craig Pettengell, Insurance Co-Lead, UN High-Level Climate Champions

The session will be moderated by Hannah Cool, Chief Operating Officer of B4NZ.

What to Expect:

Insights into the regulatory and market barriers limiting insurance’s contribution to the climate transition

Examples of innovative insurance solutions supporting green investments

Discussion on how insurers, financiers and policymakers can better collaborate to unlock climate finance

A look at how insurance can support nature-based solutions and emerging carbon markets

This webinar also marks the launch of a new B4NZ programme focusing on the role of insurance in sustainable finance, with further events, roundtables, and research planned throughout 2025.

Register for the free webinar here.

For further details contact [email protected]

