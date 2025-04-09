Back from the dead – Dire wolves return in de-extinction breakthrough

Biotech company Colossal Biosciences has announced a historic scientific milestone—the birth of the world’s first de-extinct animals: dire wolves.

This breakthrough they say marks a pivotal moment in global conservation efforts, achieved using revolutionary non-invasive cloning techniques.

Once believed lost to history, dire wolves—iconic predators of the Ice Age—have now returned to life through advanced genetic science. The feat positions Colossal at the forefront of a rapidly evolving field aimed at reversing species extinction and restoring ecological balance.

The same pioneering technology used to bring back the dire wolves has also enabled the birth of four critically endangered red wolves.

This marks another major step for conservation, potentially offering hope for species on the brink of extinction.

Colossal’s non-invasive cloning method avoids embryo destruction and enhances embryo survival, making it safer and more ethically acceptable for conservation use.

The achievement could redefine how scientists approach species recovery and biodiversity preservation.

Ben Lamm, Co-Founder and CEO of Colossal, said:

The successful de-extinction of the dire wolf represents a new era in conservation. Not only have we brought an extinct species back to life but we’ve also advanced methods that are helping to save species still with us today.”

Red wolves are among the most endangered carnivores in North America, with fewer than 20 remaining in the wild.

Their successful cloning opens new doors for scaling up genetic rescue efforts for other critically endangered species.

While the reintroduction of dire wolves into the wild remains a long-term goal, Colossal emphasises the immediate conservation impact of its methods and the broader implications for threatened ecosystems around the world.

The company plans to continue using its de-extinction platform to support biodiversity restoration and combat the global extinction crisis, with future targets including the woolly mammoth and the dodo.

This landmark development blends science fiction with real-world conservation, demonstrating how modern biotech could reshape our planet’s future.