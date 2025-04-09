Dundee-built tech heads to Dubai for world’s first vertical GigaFarm

British vertical farming company Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS) has shipped its first batch of cutting-edge equipment from Dundee to Dubai, marking a major milestone in the world’s first “GigaFarm” project at Food Tech Valley.

The shipment includes 800 Growth Trays with Lights (GTLs), each 6m², destined for the initial phase of ReFarm Global’s development of 200 vertical farming towers on a 900,000 sq. ft. site.

Dubai’s GigaFarm will feature six integrated sustainable technologies and aims to revolutionise food production in the UAE allowing precise climate control for year-round crop growth.

It’s expected to produce over three million kilos of fresh produce annually, while diverting 50,000 tonnes of food waste from landfill using regenerative practices.

Andrew Lloyd, CEO of IGS, said: “This marks a significant milestone as we begin shipment of the technology which can help unlock a more sustainable era of food production.”

Gareth Thomas, UK Minister for Exports, added: “Our Plan for Change is backing British business to export innovation abroad. It’s great to see this next phase of IGS’ world-leading technology in action.”

Set to begin production later this year, the GigaFarm aims to reduce reliance on imports by replacing 1% of the UAE’s fresh produce through local vertical farming.