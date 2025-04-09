EDF offers drivers 4,000 ‘free miles’

EDF is offering electric vehicle drivers a limited-time deal that delivers six months of ‘free miles’ through its Pod Point Plug & Power tariff bundle.

New and existing customers who sign up before the end of April will receive a £100 credit – the equivalent of 4,000 electric miles or five return trips from London to Edinburgh.

The bundle includes a fixed-rate energy tariff and the Pod Point Solo 3S home EV charger, offered at a discounted upfront cost of £499, with the remaining cost spread across a two-year tariff.

This approach helps reduce the financial barrier of getting started with home EV charging.

EDF’s tariff also offers cheaper off-peak electricity rates of 8.49p/kWh from midnight to 5am, helping customers save while they sleep.

All electricity supplied under the tariff is backed by zero carbon sources.

Rich Hughes, Director of Retail at EDF, said: “Our Pod Point Plug & Power is a great option for drivers that are new to electric driving especially, as not only is it fixed, saving against the cap and avoiding risk, it offers significant savings on the upfront cost of a charger.”

To be eligible, customers need a smart meter and must opt into half-hourly meter readings. The £100 credit will be applied within 60 days of signing up.