Success for CCS injection test in North Sea

The UK’s first carbon dioxide (CO2) injection test for Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), has been successfully completed in the North Sea.

The test, carried out by Perenco is a breakthrough for Project Poseidon – a carbon storage project in the Leman gas field off the coast of East Anglia.

It involved injecting CO2 into the depleted Leman 27H gas field. It was delivered safely and to plan, with 15 injection cycles completed and 11 offshore CO2 refills mobilised. The data gathered is being hailed as exceptional and sets a strong technical benchmark for future UK CCS projects.

The successful test highlights the role our industry can play in the UK’s decarbonisation efforts. The Perenco CCS team and our joint venture partners are now fully focused on interpreting the results and converting new insights into an evidence-based development plan for Project Poseidon.” Armel Simondin, CEO, Perenco

The Poseidon Joint Venture, made up of Perenco UK, Carbon Catalyst Ltd and Harbour Energy, led the project. Petrodec’s ERDA rig – the first in the UK with an approved safety case for CO2 injection – was used for the test and has now demobilised from the platform.

Perenco said the successful operation confirms that carbon storage can be a viable option for depleted gas fields in the Southern North Sea and, crucially, that existing oil and gas infrastructure can be repurposed for low-cost CCS projects.

The Poseidon test demonstrates the potential of carbon storage as a key tool in achieving net zero while repurposing legacy assets in the basin.