Smart heat pumps to plug into grid support

UK Power Networks is testing how heat pumps could do more than keep homes cosy – by doubling up as mini grids.

The trial, dubbed HeatNet, uses AI to fine-tune how and when heat pumps run. The aim? To ease pressure on the grid without touching customer comfort.

Backed by Ofgem’s Strategic Innovation Fund, the project is still in proof-of-concept phase but could offer a major win for Britain’s net zero push.

With the government targeting 600,000 heat pumps a year by 2028, up from just 35,000, the tech could be key to avoiding costly grid upgrades.

Households could even get perks – like payments for letting their heat pump help balance voltage, or cheaper connection deals for bigger installs in places like social housing.

Luca Grella, head of Innovation at UK Power Networks said: “The HeatNet project is all about using technology to solve complex challenges. Our goal is to develop a solution that maximises the capacity of existing networks and makes the integration of heat pumps smoother and more efficient.”

If it works – more comfort, less carbon – and the grid gets a breather!