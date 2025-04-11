EV bike sets Guinness world record!

Verge Motorcycles has set a new benchmark in electric mobility by breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest journey on an electric motorbike on a single charge.

The feat was achieved in London last month, with a bike covering nearly 311 kilometres (193 miles), without recharging.

Lauri Laukkanen, CMO at Verge Motorcycles said: “We wanted to show the world that anything is possible. This record is a concrete demonstration of what our unique technology and proprietary architecture are actually capable of.”

The ride, lasting just over 16 hours, looped through suburban districts within the M25 ring road, replicating everyday traffic conditions, including congestion and frequent stops.

Despite the challenges, the bike completed the journey with around seven percent battery life remaining, underlining its real-world capability and endurance.