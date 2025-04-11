Faulty meter shouldn’t mean you’re cut off

Households left without power due to a faulty meter will soon have access to 24/7 support, under new rules confirmed by Ofgem.

From 1 August 2025, all energy suppliers will be required to offer round-the-clock enquiry services so customers can report a meter fault that’s left them without gas or electricity.

The move is designed to protect vulnerable households and ensure no one is left in the dark — literally — just because a problem occurs outside of office hours.

Currently, the support on offer is patchy.

While some suppliers already operate 24/7 helplines, others only take calls during working hours. This means customers hit by a meter fault on a Friday evening, weekend or bank holiday could be stuck without power for days before getting help.

Beth Martin, Director for consumer protection and competition at Ofgem, said:

Being cut off power can be a stressful and potentially dangerous situation, so consumers must be able to get help day or night if their meter is the cause. “While we allowed energy companies time to explore a collaborative solution after introducing this proposal, we were disappointed with the progress that has been made.”

Ofgem’s data shows more than 80,000 people each year seek help for meter faults outside of normal business hours, yet until now there’s been no obligation on suppliers to act promptly.

In many cases, customers end up turning to emergency services run by network operators — the companies that physically manage the wires and pipes connecting homes to the grid — increasing pressure on systems not designed for this kind of support.

Ofgem originally floated the idea of a 24/7 meter fault support requirement back in 2023, but held off implementing it to give suppliers a chance to come up with a coordinated, voluntary approach.

After limited progress, the regulator has now confirmed it will enforce the rule directly.

The new requirement is part of a broader push by Ofgem to raise standards across the energy industry.

The regulator has made clear that it expects suppliers — not network operators — to take ultimate responsibility for resolving meter faults and providing help to domestic customers.