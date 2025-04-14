Optimised buys CEC to bulk up utility services

Optimised has snapped up Control Energy Costs in a move to beef up its utility and carbon management offering across the UK.

The deal brings together two energy service heavyweights, with a combined headcount of 170 and more than 700 clients on the books.

CEC boss Phil Ager will head up the new-look Utility Management division, now over 70-strong, offering procurement, bureau services and cost recovery.

The acquisition boosts Optimised’s net zero and utility management firepower as demand grows for smarter, streamlined energy support.

“We are thrilled to welcome the CEC team to Optimised,” said James Wood, CEO of Optimised. “This acquisition enables us to enhance the value and depth of our service offerings to clients. Together, we’re well-equipped to support our clients’ net-zero journeys with a more integrated approach.”

CEC clients will now have additional service offerings available in building optimisation and net zero, providing a more integrated approach to energy and carbon management in line with the UK’s net-zero objectives.

Phil Ager, Managing Director of Control Energy Costs, added, “Joining Optimised represents a wonderful opportunity to expand our services and impact for clients. Together, we will work to support organisations across the UK in their journey towards sustainability and cost efficiency.”