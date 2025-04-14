Rising Importance of Power Grid Simulators In Modern Power System Planning

Exponential Growth

Simulation tools help to ensure stability, prevent outages, and make the whole system more efficient. Although the reliability of power networks is gradually improving, the risk of disruptions and wider problems remains real – and their impact will have increasingly significant societal and economic consequences.

That’s why the simulation tools market is expected to grow significantly. The annual global volume exceeded $1 billion in 2022, and 2023 alone and is expected to surpass $2 billion over the next decade. According to an analysis by the US market research agency FMI (Future Market Insights Inc.), the average annual growth is around 6%.

Why the Current Shift?

As the need for simulation tools continues to skyrocket, let’s look at its three main catalysts. In other words, what’s behind this powerful new trend?

Integration of renewables: Solar and wind power plants are becoming an integral part of the grid. Simulations help predict their impact on operations and ensure smooth integration without unnecessary losses. Expanding energy infrastructure: Growing electricity consumption and the development of new sources require precise planning. Simulators facilitate the testing of different operational scenarios and assess the security of the network. Technological advances: IoT, Big Data, and cloud computing are taking simulation capabilities to a new level, enabling more accurate predictions, better optimisation, and faster responses to operational changes.

Advanced Simulation Tools

Simulation tools offer a wide range of modules – from load flow analysis and outage simulation to dynamic modelling. The greatest emphasis is placed on load flow calculations, which are crucial for assessing the actual operating conditions of the network.

Modern simulation tools need to be powerful, flexible, and scalable at the same time (i.e., they must be able to adapt to specific customer requirements and handle large-scale network models).

A Modern Solution

An example of an advanced power grid simulation solution is the Griffin NMS (Network Management System) platform.

This technologically advanced platform offers flexible operational planning capabilities, support for coordination processes, and digital model creation for real networks (Grid Twin). It also enables complex modeling, detailed model creation covering hundreds of thousands of network elements, stability calculations, and capacity optimisation for network outage resilience.

The sophisticated Griffin NMS platform also allows for efficient planning, facilitates outage coordination, and ensures a stable electricity supply even during crises. With the ability to simulate different crisis scenarios, the tool helps to prevent problems and even contributes to the Green Deal objectives and compliance with EU legislation.

