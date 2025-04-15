Household energy switching surges 56% ahead of April price cap rise

Energy supplier switching in Britain surged in March 2025 as households scrambled to secure fixed energy deals ahead of the April price cap increase.

That’s according to new data from ElectraLink, which shows were 354,000 changes of supplier (CoS) recorded last month, marking a 56% rise compared to March 2024 and a 31% increase on February.

This made it the second busiest month for switching since the energy market collapse in 2021, it adds, with the only month seeing higher switching since then being October 2024, with 474,000 switches.

The dramatic rise was driven entirely by domestic customers, ElectraLink said.

More than 90% of all CoS events in March were household-related, with a 35% increase in domestic switches compared to February.

Meanwhile, switching by SMEs and industrial and commercial customers dropped slightly.

ElectraLink’s analysis only includes voluntary switches—excluding Supplier of Last Resort (SoLR) events or trade sales—and covers electricity CoS across Great Britain. Data is collected and managed through the EMPRIS platform, which is also used by Ofgem and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).