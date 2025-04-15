Sea Link: Major energy project linking Kent and Suffolk hits new milestone

National Grid has reached a major milestone in the Sea Link project with the appointment of Siemens Energy as the preferred bidder for the development of two high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter stations.

The move signals significant progress for the 2GW subsea transmission project linking Suffolk and Kent via a 138km marine cable across the southern North Sea and Thames Estuary.

Sea Link is part of The Great Grid Upgrade – a critical national infrastructure programme designed to double UK electricity capacity and connect more renewable and low carbon energy to homes, businesses and public services.

New converter stations will be built at either end of the connection, with cables linking them to the existing network. The project is currently seeking planning consent, with construction expected to begin in 2027.

Sea Link Project Director Adrian Pierssene said: “This is a major milestone for Sea Link – a vital part of Great Britain’s energy network, designed to meet rising demand and strengthen energy security. Siemens Energy, a leader in advanced energy technology, brings specialist expertise that will support the delivery of the infrastructure needed for the UK’s future energy network.”