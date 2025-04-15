West Sussex consults on new charging points for EVs

West Sussex County Council had launched a public consultation on plans to install dozens of new charging points across the county.

The proposals, part of the West Sussex Chargepoint Network, is part of the county council’s efforts to support the shift to electric vehicles (EVs).

They include more than 35 new locations equipped with dual-socket charge points—capable of charging two vehicles at once—and additional underground wiring for future expansion.

The initiative is being delivered in partnership with Connected Kerb and the county’s district and borough councils.

It builds on the existing network, which has already introduced 872 sockets at 150 sites, ranging from council-owned car parks to on-street bays.

Councillor Joy Dennis, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport said: “I’m pleased to say that more than 8,000 EV drivers have already used our charge points, with nearly 65,000 individual charging sessions recorded.

“We know more and more residents are choosing to switch to an electric vehicle and we want to ensure that everyone, including those without off-road parking, have the facilities to charge their vehicles close to their homes.”