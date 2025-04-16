Green light for €400m Spanish scheme to support hydrogen production 

A €400 million (£342m) Spanish state aid scheme to support the production of renewable hydrogen has been approved by the European Commission.

The ‘Auction-as-a-Service’ scheme will support the construction of up to 345MW of installed electrolyser capacity and the production of up to 221,000 tonnes of renewable hydrogen in Spain.

This is estimated to reduce up to one million tonnes of CO2 and help the country achieve its national target to install 12GW of electrolyser capacity by 2030.

The aid will take the form of a direct grant per kilogram of renewable hydrogen produced and granted for a maximum of 10 years.

Beneficiaries will have to prove compliance with EU criteria for the production of renewable fuels of non-biological origin (RFNBOs), which includes contributing to the deployment or financing of the additional renewable electricity that is needed to produce the hydrogen supported under the scheme.