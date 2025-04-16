Low carbon farming innovations granted £45m

The government has announced more than £45 million in funding for low carbon innovations to be used on farms.

They include variable irrigation systems to maximise water usage on crops, robots carrying out delicate fruit picking and health monitors for cows and sheep.

They are designed to protect nature, strengthen crop resilience and boost food production whilst cutting on-farm emissions.

Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner said: “This government is serious about delivering its Plan for Change.

“That is why I’m delighted to see money getting out the door to British farmers. This £45m will support them with technology to boost food production, profits and the rural economy.”

The funds will support multiple projects across research and development, from early-stage concepts to on-farm trials.

Applications will also open for the new Accelerating Development of Practices and Technologies (ADOPT) competition from 28th April 2025, which will commit up to £20.6 million of funding in 2025/26.

This grant will support farmers looking to test new technologies on their farms.