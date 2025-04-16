New battery storage system powered up at Gatwick Electric Forecourt

A new Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to support electric vehicle (EV) charging at the London Gatwick Electric Forecourt® has successfully been connected.

Two SYL batteries, each with 3.6MW of capacity, delivered in partnership with GRIDSERVE, are now operational on UK Power Networks’ electricity distribution network.

The batteries can power the entire site for up to three hours at full capacity and will provide stored energy to EV chargers during peak times.

This approach supports cleaner energy usage, reduces carbon emissions and improves grid efficiency.

Opened in 2023 near the South Terminal, the London Gatwick Electric Forecourt® features 30 charging bays and serves airport passengers, staff, local taxis and the surrounding community.

The site also includes a rooftop solar installation with 114 panels, generating 33.3kW of additional power to help supply the forecourt’s retail and service buildings.

Tosin Abimbola, Major Connections Project Manager at UK Power Networks said: “We were delighted to energise the battery storage system at London Gatwick Electric Forecourt® to support EV charging alongside one of the UK’s busiest airports.

“We strive to make it easy to connect low carbon technologies to our networks and are proud to continue collaborating with GRIDSERVE on the UK’s journey to net zero.”