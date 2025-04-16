Scotland’s carbon footprint surged 14.6% in 2021

Scotland’s carbon footprint increased by 14.6% in 2021, according to the latest official statistics published by the Scottish Government.

The report shows a rise from 51.6 million tonnes to 59.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) between 2020 and 2021.

The data reflect a rebound in emissions following the COVID-19 pandemic, when lockdowns and travel restrictions significantly reduced economic activity and associated greenhouse gas output.

The 2021 figure represents the highest carbon footprint recorded in Scotland since 2015, according to the government.

Scotland’s carbon footprint accounts for emissions from all greenhouse gases associated with the consumption of goods and services by Scottish residents, whether those emissions occur domestically or overseas. It also includes emissions directly produced by households.

Over the longer term, emissions have declined – from a peak of 81.7 MtCO2e in 2007, the footprint has fallen 27.6% by 2021.

Since 1998, the overall reduction stands at 19.9%, down from 73.9 MtCO2e.

Scotland’s footprint rose each year between 2001 and 2007, before dropping sharply during the global financial crisis. Apart from increases in 2012, 2018 and now 2021, emissions had steadily declined.