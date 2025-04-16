Ten Low-Cost (or No-Cost!) Ways to Save Energy

The idea that all “low-hanging fruit” has already been picked is a myth.

Many savings opportunities remain untapped due to lack of expertise, vested interests, or outdated assumptions. And energy saving isn’t a one-time project, it’s an ongoing process that’s essential for maintaining profitability and meeting carbon reduction targets.

The potential for both technical and behavioural energy savings is massive – some estimate up to 80%! A full energy audit is a great place to start, but here are ten practical, cost-effective steps to consider from JRP Solutions, Specialist Energy and Sustainability Consultants:

1. Optimise Your Building Management System (BMS)

Many BMSs are inefficient, even in organisations with BMS engineers or service contracts. Poor specification, installation, faulty sensors, or outdated settings all contribute to waste and discomfort.

Savings from optimisation can range from 10–50% – with minimal cost. For example, a client of JRP Solutions, Leeds University achieved substantial savings through a BMS and monitoring system optimisation project.

2. Drive Behaviour Change

The potential for saving energy through changing behaviour is immense! It is estimated that at least 50% of the available energy saving potential lies in behaviour change.

It’s not just about awareness – it’s about embedding energy-conscious behaviours into an organisation’s culture and processes.

Examples from JRP Solutions clients:

Merthyr Tydfil Council: 15% gas and 13% electricity savings.

Rolls-Royce: 8.9% energy savings during increased production – equal to the savings from a new factory lighting upgrade, but at 6% of the cost with a 3 month payback.

Training, engagement, and sustained cultural change make a measurable difference.

3. Don’t Delay – Inaction Has a Cost

Doing nothing is costly. Rising energy prices, growing production, and missed savings all take a toll. A Cost of Inaction Analysis quantifies what you’re losing by not acting, making a strong case for investment in savings measures. Reach out to a experts at a specialist consultancy to help with a detailed Cost of Inaction Analysis and business case.

Communicate the real cost of delay to decision-makers.

4. Use and Understand Your Data

Many organisations collect data but don’t use it effectively – or at all. From usage tracking to out-of-hours checks, your data holds the key to savings. And just understanding it properly, can have a big impact on savings.

Examples from JRP Solutions:

One client saved £200k/year through better data analysis.

An NHS trust saved thousands via bill validation.

Out-of-hours checks revealed potential £200k+ savings for another client.

Make sure your metering, reporting, and data platforms are up to the job.

5. Review Your FM or ESCO Providers

Outsourcing energy management can deliver great benefits – but only if contracts are aligned with your goals. A ‘Provider Audit’ helps evaluate performance, renegotiate contracts, and identify self-delivery opportunities.

Example from a JRP client: Toyota used this approach to review its maintenance operations, improving internal efficiency and cost control.

Audit your service providers to ensure best value and performance.

6. Consider ISO 50001 Certification

The ISO 50001 energy management standard helps reduce energy use in a structured way. Certification costs money – but working towards it delivers immediate savings through disciplined frameworks and processes.

Even if already certified, regular reviews can uncover more opportunities for efficiency.

7. Improve Energy Project Management

Managing multiple energy projects efficiently can be overwhelming. That’s why JRP’s clients Vodafone and Severn Trent Water are using holistic tools to track, prioritise, and report projects.

JRP’s Project Activator® is a low-cost web tool for managing and reporting on energy and carbon-saving initiatives. It offers:

Real-time project tracking

ROI and carbon reporting

ISO 50001 support

Centralised data and automated reporting

8. Audit Your Plant & Equipment

Expensive assets like boilers, CHP, generators or renewables often operate inefficiently due to poor sizing, controls, or maintenance.

Common boiler issues:

Over-sizing (most common)

Inefficient purging and sequencing

Standing losses

Infrequent or inaccurate combustion checks

A Plant Healthcheck can help right-size and optimise your equipment, with great ROI.

9. Take Compliance Seriously

Compliance should never be a tick-box exercise. Regulations like ESOS and SECR exist for a reason. Doing the bare minimum wastes money and undermines credibility.

Energy is expensive and has environmental consequences. Regulations should be taken seriously to make real impact, not just to signal green credentials.

10. Maximise Resources Without Increasing Overheads

People: If in-house expertise is limited, a draw-down support agreement provides flexible, on-demand help – perfect for managing fluctuating workloads or specialised tasks.

Money: Lack of capital doesn’t have to be a barrier. Consider:

Specialist finance for larger projects

Shared savings models with no upfront costs

Low-cost initiatives with under-12-month ROI

