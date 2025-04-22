Big Apple gets a bit greener

New York is about to push the button on greener grids and supply.

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that $12 million (£8.9m) in funding is now available to support innovative technologies that improve New York’s electric grid efficiency and accelerate the state’s clean energy transition.

The investment will advance solutions that enhance grid performance, increase reliability and make it easier to integrate renewable energy sources like wind and solar.

New York is making grid modernisation a priority and continues to advance the latest technologies that can help to meet the growing energy needs of the state. “This investment will bring forward new solutions that strengthen the resiliency and reliability of our energy system while helping ensure New Yorkers continue to have clean electricity when they need it most.” Gov Kathy Hochul

Eligible proposals may include product development, demonstration projects or research studies that demonstrate readiness for commercial deployment and address market risks.

Funding caps are set at $3 million for product and demonstration projects, and $400,000 for research studies.

The initiative supports New York’s broader climate goals, including achieving an emissions-free economy by 2050.

Proposals are due by July 15, this year.