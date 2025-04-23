Ding Ding – cleaner stops for Birmingham with 170 zero emission buses

Express West Midlands have rolled out 170 brand new zero emission buses in a major clean transport push, marking one of the UK’s largest electric bus deployments to date.

The new double-decker Alexander Dennis Enviro400EVs are now in service across Birmingham, as part of a £95 million investment to electrify the region’s fleet.

Each vehicle will save around 61 tonnes of CO2 per year, cutting nearly 20,000 tonnes of emissions annually.

The rollout, alongside EV specialists Zenobē, will see buses supported by advanced software, which monitors and optimises energy use and by a network of rapid chargers installed at upgraded depots.

Antony Goozee, Bus Strategy and Commercial Director at National Express West Midlands, said:

“Replacing our diesel buses with electric vehicles and modernising our depots are key steps in our journey towards operating a fully zero-emission bus fleet by 2030. These new clean, green double-decker buses are not just about improving efficiency and reducing our environmental impact, they also deliver a better experience for our passengers with quieter, smoother, and more comfortable journeys.”

At the heart of the system is innovative use of second-life batteries, repurposed from older electric buses.

These batteries store and release power during peak demand, helping to manage energy loads and cut costs.

Alongside the vehicle launch, National Express West Midlands has completed a major revamp of its historic Yardley Wood depot.

Originally opened in 1938, the site has been modernised with state-of-the-art charging infrastructure and is now fully equipped to handle a zero-emission fleet.

All buses will run on 100% renewable electricity, making the entire operation zero carbon. It’s a major step in cleaning up city transport and powering a greener future for Birmingham and beyond.