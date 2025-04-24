Sea Link a step closer to reality

National Grid’s Sea Link project has taken a significant step forward after its development consent application was accepted by the Planning Inspectorate – marking a key milestone in the UK’s biggest electricity grid overhaul in generations.

Sea Link is a proposed 85 mile long electricity connection stretching mostly offshore, designed to boost Britain’s ability to move clean energy from where it’s generated to where it’s needed.

The high-voltage link will connect Pegwell Bay in Kent to the Suffolk coast between Aldeburgh and Thorpeness, with 75 miles of cable laid under the seabed and a further 7 miles running underground on land.

New converter stations will be built at each end to manage the power flow.

As part of National Grid’s Great Grid Upgrade – the largest modernisation of the electricity network since its creation – Sea Link is expected to help deliver low-carbon and renewable power more efficiently to homes and businesses, supporting growing demand and improving energy resilience.

The project now enters the pre-examination phase. During this period, members of the public and other stakeholders will be able to register as Interested Parties to formally participate in the planning process.

This will be followed by a Preliminary Meeting and a full examination, including public hearings, before a final recommendation is made to the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.

If approved, Sea Link will play a major role in connecting new renewable generation to the grid and improving the flexibility and reliability of the electricity system as part of the UK’s push to reach net zero.