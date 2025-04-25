King tells energy summit energy transition can lead to greater security

King Charles has told an international energy summit that the transition to sustainable power should be a shared journey.

His message was relayed by Ed Miliband during the IEA backed Future of Energy Security summit in London.

The monarch’s view was clearly one asking for global co-operation.

As we all navigate the transition to cleaner energy for our planet and energy security for our citizens, summits such as these are of vital importance in facilitating shared learning between nations, particularly those in the global south and across the Commonwealth. Events over recent years have shown that, when well-managed, the transition to more sustainable energy sources can itself lead to more resilient and secure energy systems. While each country will follow its individual path, there are many shared challenges and opportunities on which we can work together, as partners. “ King Charles

The summit has been taking place in London and concludes today with governments and many enegy company executives attending.