Plans for monster hydro project at Loch Ness!

Glen Earrach Energy (GEE) has submitted plans for a 2GW pumped storage hydro (PSH) project on Loch Ness.

If approved, it is set to become one of the UK’s largest and most efficient energy storage schemes, as it will deliver £20 million annually to Highland communities during a 125-year lifespan – the largest community benefit fund in Scottish history.

New polling by Opinium reveals strong local backing for the project, with 56% of Highlanders supporting PSH on Loch Ness and only 16% opposing.

Highlanders prioritise reliable energy, economic benefit and local investment over project submission order.

GEE’s PSH scheme will account for nearly 75% of all planned Loch Ness storage capacity, using just half the water. It will match the output of roughly 800 onshore wind turbines and deliver a projected 10% cut in the grid’s carbon footprint, with a £2.9 billion net system benefit over its first 20 years.

Community consultation led to significant design changes to reduce visual impact and traffic on the A82, while protecting views and limiting above-ground infrastructure.

“This project is poised to become one of the UK’s largest and most advanced energy storage initiatives,” said Glen Earrach Director Roderick Macleod. “We’ve listened carefully to local views and will keep doing so.”

The project aims to generate first power by 2030.