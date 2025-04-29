Battery storage: the quiet revolution reshaping business energy, and why I’m all in

Businesses in the UK have been hit hard in recent times, with things seemingly out of their control. National Insurance contributions have gone up, tariffs, Brexit, the impact of COVID-19 still lingers, add the Ukraine-Russia conflict to the mix and you have a perfect storm of challenges that have made day-to-day operations feel more like crisis management.

Rising energy costs too often fall into that camp of another thing being “out of my control.” But that’s just not the case anymore. A least not for those who’ve looked beyond the traditional approach and embraced something different. Early adopters of battery storage are discovering how it’s not just easing their energy burden; it’s revolutionising their businesses.

For years, energy has been viewed as a cost to be endured by businesses. An unpredictable outgoing that affects your bottom line but not something you can do much about. That mindset is, thankfully, changing fast. Battery storage is the quiet revolution that’s rewriting the script by giving businesses something powerful: the ability to take control.

At its simplest, battery storage allows businesses to store electricity when it’s cheapest or when they’re generating surplus, such as from solar panels. That energy can then be used at peak times when prices spike, avoiding unnecessary costs. But the real game-changer is what happens beyond basic savings. Batteries can become revenue-generating assets.

By participating in flexibility markets and providing services to the grid, such as balancing supply and demand, businesses can earn money simply by having a battery in place. Energy becomes something that works for you and not just something you use.

My background is in energy trading. I’ve spent over 15 years in financial markets helping institutions buy and sell power in the most efficient, profitable ways. I know how powerful energy can be when you’re in control of it and that’s what’s happening now at the commercial and industrial level. What was once a tool for utilities and massive infrastructure players is now available for manufacturers, logistics hubs, food processing plants and more.

At VEST, we focus on that sweet spot: businesses that don’t need grid-scale infrastructure but require more than a bolt-on solution. These companies are typically large energy users who have been underserved and overlooked for too long. Now, they’re the ones discovering that battery storage provides a credible commercial case – not just an environmental one. This isn’t five or ten years away either. We’re currently working with businesses across the UK that are seeing the benefits of battery storage and make their energy work for them.

And while it’s often bundled into wider sustainability strategies, the financial case is standing on its own two feet. Falling battery prices, smarter optimisation technology and better market access mean payback periods are getting shorter and returns are getting stronger. VEST can even install a battery at no upfront cost, removing the need for any initial investment. You no longer need to choose between doing the right thing for the planet and the right thing for your balance sheet, with battery storage, it’s the same thing.

This is why I’m all in. The companies that treat energy not just as a utility, but as a strategic asset, are going to outperform. They’ll be more resilient, more profitable and better prepared for the uncertainty that’s likely to keep coming.

The transition to smarter, more sustainable energy use is already underway. By collaborating with energy consultants, TPIs, solar installers, and community energy companies, we can help businesses lower their electricity costs and strengthen the UK’s energy resilience. The time to act is now and the opportunities have never been greater.