IEA says Summit took positive steps

The world must overhaul its approach to energy security in the face of climate change, cyber threats and soaring electricity demand.

That was the consensus of global leaders attending last week’s energy security summit, co-hosted by the IEA and the UK Government.

Ministers and CEOs from 60 governments and 50 companies gathered for two days to tackle the new challenges reshaping the global energy system.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen both stressed energy security is now central to national security.

Dr Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA, said:

The world is entering a new age of electricity, driven by clean energy technologies and digital innovation. This brings new opportunities but also new vulnerabilities. Diversification of supply – whether it’s oil, gas or critical minerals – remains a golden rule of energy security. We must be prepared to act quickly and collectively.”

Participants agreed that old models of securing fossil fuels are no longer enough.

Renewables, nuclear, critical minerals, resilient grids and digitalisation now all play a major role in keeping the lights on and economies stable.

Leaders called for stronger international collaboration to build secure supply chains for critical minerals, address grid vulnerabilities and tackle soaring global electricity demand.

Technology and innovation, including AI, were hailed as crucial for making energy systems faster, smarter and more resilient.

Access and affordability were also flagged, with around 700 million people worldwide still without electricity and high costs hitting the poorest hardest.

Delegates called for a just transition that leaves no one behind.

The IEA will now lead follow-up work across electricity security, clean energy supply chains and innovation ahead of further global updates later this year.