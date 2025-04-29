Bitcoin mining gets cleaner

Bitcoin mining is becoming greener, according to new research from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF).

Its latest industry report finds that 52.4% of the electricity powering the Bitcoin network now comes from sustainable sources—up from 37.6% in 2022.

This includes 42.6% from renewables such as wind and solar and 9.8% from nuclear.​

The study, based on data from 49 mining firms representing nearly half of global mining power, estimates Bitcoin’s annual electricity consumption at 138 terawatt-hours (TWh), equivalent to 0.5% of global demand.

Corresponding emissions are pegged at 39.8 megatonnes of CO₂ equivalent, although this could be lower—between 32.9 and 37.6 MtCO₂e—if off-grid and flare-gas mining are factored in.​

Natural gas has overtaken coal as the largest single energy source, now accounting for 38.2% of the network’s power mix.

Coal’s share has dropped sharply to 8.9%, down from 36.6% in 2022.​

The United States dominates the mining landscape, accounting for 75.4% of surveyed activity, followed by Canada at 7.1%.

However, the report notes that the US figure may be inflated due to a respondent base skewed towards North America. Emerging activity is also reported in South America, the Middle East, and Northern Europe.​

Electronic waste is estimated at 2.3 kilotonnes annually, though nearly 87% of firms report reselling, repurposing, or recycling decommissioned equipment.​

Miners cite regulatory uncertainty, energy price volatility and limited deployment opportunities as key challenges.

In response, many are diversifying operations geographically and investing in risk mitigation strategies.​

The findings suggest that Bitcoin mining is becoming more sustainable and efficient, reflecting a broader industry trend towards environmental responsibility.