Build Hogwarts in your back yard!

They’re spiky, they’re shy, and they’re vanishing fast – but now Britain’s most beloved garden guest is getting a lifeline, thanks to Hedgehog Awareness Week.

With numbers down a shocking 75% in 20 years, the humble hedgehog is heading for extinction unless we act fast. But there’s good news – your garden could be the hero they need.

A new guide from MyBuilder.com is rallying DIYers and green-fingered Brits to rescue the hogs, one garden at a time. Turns out, a few easy tweaks can turn your backyard into a five-star hedgehog hotel.

“This guide provides great basic steps,” says Sharon Jacobs from Tiggywinkles wildlife hospital. She urges: “Please check before you strim or mow – we see thousands of preventable injuries every year.”

So what can you do?

Ditch the slug pellets – they’re hedgehog kryptonite.

Let a corner of your garden go wild and plant nettles or wildflowers for shelter.

Cover up drains, cut hog-sized holes (13cm x 13cm) in your fences, and if you’re feeling handy, build a hedgehog house – no Hogwarts degree required.

And the best bit? Brits want to help. A whopping 73% say they’d welcome hedgehogs into their gardens – though 25% have never even seen one.

With a few tweaks, your garden could be the next hot spot on the hedgehog map.