Scotland’s renewable suppliers prepare to scale but call for better market conditions

Nearly two thirds of Scotland’s clean energy suppliers are investing in new skills, infrastructure and capabilities to seize growing opportunities in the renewables sector—but most believe current market conditions fall short of what’s needed to succeed.

That’s according to the latest Supply Chain Impact Statement published by Scottish Renewables, which surveyed over 370 member organisations from across the industry.

The sixth annual edition reveals that 64% of respondents are gearing up for future growth over the next three to five years, while 60% believe government policy is not creating the right conditions to secure contracts in the sector.

The publication profiles 39 organisations employing over 9,700 people across Scotland, ranging from solar and battery providers to wind turbine specialists and hydrogen innovators. It features pioneering projects like Plug Montrose, Scotland’s first large-scale shore power facility, and companies like 1StopWind and Quoceant that are driving the wind sector’s circular economy.

Emma Harrick, Director of Energy Transition and Supply Chain at Scottish Renewables, said: “It’s encouraging to see such strong investment from our members in clean power capability, but we must address the serious concerns raised around market conditions. If Scotland is to lead the world in clean energy, we need policies that unlock the full potential of our supply chain.”

The report is backed by ORE Catapult, EDF Renewables, Fred. Olsen Renewables, Ocean Winds, Scottish Enterprise and the Clean Energy Cluster.