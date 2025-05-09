Attenborough film prompts calls to end bottom trawling

Shocking new footage lays bare the brutal reality of bottom trawling – a practice that rips up the ocean floor, kills marine life in its path and wrecks habitats vital for tackling climate change.

The horrific levels of destruction and waste, are laid bare in Sir David Attenborough’s new film Ocean and has prompted calls to end the practice in British waters. Campaigners have written to the Prime Minister to stop it now.

Bottom trawling, which drags heavy nets across the seabed, is still allowed in most of the UK’s marine ‘protected’ areas – despite the damage it causes.

Marine protected areas (MPAs) are meant to safeguard rare habitats and species.

But research by Blue Marine Foundation reveals that 74% of England’s inshore MPAs and a staggering 92% in Scotland still permit bottom trawling and dredging.

These areas include sensitive zones like cold-water coral reefs and seagrass beds – vital for biodiversity and carbon storage.

Clare Brook, CEO of Blue Marine Foundation, said:

For too long, industrial bottom trawling has happened out of sight and out of mind. David Attenborough’s magnificent film has lifted the lid on a destructive and wasteful practice that has no place in protected areas.”

Bottom trawling doesn’t just destroy ecosystems.

It disturbs huge stores of carbon locked in seabed sediments, releasing it into the water and atmosphere, fuelling climate change.

The government promised to ban it from English MPAs by the end of last year. It failed.

Public want action

A new poll shows 77% of UK adults are worried about the loss of marine life caused by this destructive fishing method, while only 26% think the government is doing enough to protect our seas.

The public is demanding action and nearly two-thirds say a politician’s position on ocean protection influences how they vote.

Yet 63% had no idea the practice is still legal in so-called protected areas.

Dr Jean-Luc Solandt of Blue Marine said, “Bottom trawling is one of the most damaging activities in our oceans. It’s happening in places that are supposed to be protected – that’s simply indefensible.”

Blue Marine Foundation and Oceana UK have launched a joint campaign calling on the government to ban bottom trawling in all MPAs.

The public can take action now by contacting Environment Secretary Steve Reed via a simple online e-action.

Campaigners say this must be done to end the hypocrisy of marine ‘protection’ in name only.