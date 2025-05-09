New standby rules could save 4 TWhr of EU demand annually

From today tighter EU rules will apply to the energy consumption of electrical appliances in standby, off mode and networked standby.

These revised ecodesign measures, formally adopted in April 2023, are aimed at cutting hidden energy use and lowering bills and emissions across the bloc.

Electrical products often continue to draw power even when they appear switched off or idle. Since 2008, EU rules have limited this waste, with a 2013 update extending those requirements to internet-connected devices like smart TVs and set-top boxes.

Now, the rules are being sharpened once again to reflect changing tech and market trends.

The latest revision introduces stricter limits for new products placed on the EU market from 9 May 2025 onwards.

Crucially, it expands coverage to new categories of energy-using devices – including low-voltage powered gadgets such as Wi-Fi routers, wireless speakers and, for the first time, motor-operated furniture and fittings like blinds, desks and curtains.

These additions reflect the growing energy footprint of modern homes and offices.

The scale of impact is vast. Around 800 million affected products are sold across the EU every year, with an estimated 5 billion already in use.

Once fully in force, the updated rules are projected to cut electricity use by 4 terawatt-hours annually by 2030 – nearly double Malta’s yearly consumption – and avoid 1.4 million tonnes of CO₂.

Consumers stand to save €530 million a year by the end of the decade, with larger savings to follow as older devices are replaced.

The rules will be phased in over four years, manufacturers will also be required to provide clearer data on standby power use, helping consumers make smarter, greener choices at the point of purchase.