Scotland at risk of water scarcity

Scotland is facing rising pressure on its natural water resources as half of the country’s river catchments are now at Alert status for water scarcity.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) published its latest water situation highlighting the ongoing impact of dry weather and declining river flows.

A total of 23 catchments, including the Clyde, Nith, Dee (Galloway), Cree, Doon, Irvine and Ayr, have been moved to Alert level, with the remaining 23 at Early Warning.

Only the Inner Hebrides remains in the Normal category.

SEPA issued warnings as early as March, following an unusually dry autumn and a winter with below-average rainfall. With no significant rainfall forecast, the situation is likely to deteriorate.

Eilidh Johnston, SEPA’s Senior Manager in Water Industry and Rural Economy, said: “With no rainfall forecast across Scotland in the coming days we expect ground conditions to continue getting drier and river flows to decrease or remain low.”

She warned: “Prolonged water scarcity can also impact local ecosystems, lower water quality and place additional pressure on native flora and fauna.”

Key sectors—including agriculture, hydropower, and food and drink—depend on Scotland’s water sources.

Ms Johnston emphasised: “The next few weeks and months are a crucial time of year for water demand and those who take water from our environment must manage it wisely, minimising the need for restrictions to be imposed by SEPA.”