Supporting new installers is key to unlocking heat pump potential

The Heat Pump Association (HPA) has published new findings highlighting the post-training support available for newly qualified heat pump installers, as the sector continues to scale up for the UK’s low-carbon future.

The results, captured in a two-page infographic, show that nearly 80% of HPA member organisations offer further support to newly qualified installers— 60% of which is provided at no extra cost.

This includes in-person mentoring, digital support tools, and enhanced training covering customer engagement, maintenance, and installation reviews.

With more than 9,000 individuals gaining heat pump qualifications in 2024 alone, post-training support is increasingly critical.

Despite strong uptake, HPA modelling suggests that up to 39% of those who qualify do not immediately go on to install heat pumps.

The survey also reveals that 50% of respondents are planning to expand their support offerings, signalling continued investment across the sector to help installers build confidence and deliver high-quality installations.

Laura Thomas, Chair of the HPA Training Working Group, said: “It is vital that we have a skilled and confident workforce to deliver the growth in heat pump deployment needed to reach the Government’s carbon reduction targets. The results from this survey highlight the steps being taken by the sector to support newly qualified installers beyond gaining a qualification.”

The release comes shortly after the government extended the Heat Training Grant to 2026, a move expected to train thousands more installers.