Energy complaints down by a quarter



Annual data from Energy Ombudsman has shown a 24% drop in complaints handled in 2024 compared to 2023.

In 2024, the service accepted 92,938 cases, down from 122,829 the previous year.

While the reduction in disputes raised to Energy Ombudsman is encouraging news for the sector, case numbers remain higher than in previous years – up 33% from 2021 and up 4% from 2022.

Billing-related disputes remains the largest category, accounting for 58% of the overall volume in 2024.

The most common billing related issue was ‘disputed gas or electricity usage’, which accounted for almost a quarter (22%) of all billing disputes.

This was followed by ‘disputed account balances’ at 8%. In 2024 there were 3,218 disputes relating to ‘back billing’.

The Energy Ombudsman has reported on signposting data for the first time. As part of their regulatory obligations, energy suppliers are required to ‘signpost’ consumers to Energy Ombudsman if a complaint has been ongoing for eight weeks or they’ve reached deadlock.

It’s important that all consumers have access to redress, and figures for the last three months of 2024 show that less than half (43%) of cases are correctly signposted to Energy Ombudsman.

ENERGY OMBUDSMAN

Ed Dodman, Chief Ombudsman at Energy Ombudsman said: “The decrease in cases is encouraging as it suggests that suppliers are stepping up their efforts to handle complaints effectively and work to resolve them directly with consumers.

“We want to ensure that all consumers have access to fair dispute resolution through our free and easy to use service. We continue to work with suppliers where issues arise, helping to build trust between consumers and suppliers.”

Energy Ombudsman will continue monitoring trends, working collaboratively with Ofgem and suppliers to improve transparency and service standards.

Energy Ombudsman was founded in 2006 to provide independent dispute resolution services, aiming to put things right for consumers, whilst helping suppliers understand their consumers and improve their experience.

Now part of the Trust Alliance Group, the organisation has resolved more than 1.3 million disputes.

It is approved by Ofgem to handle disputes impartially and independently between consumers and energy suppliers.