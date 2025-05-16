London’s energy planning red tape gets slashed

A new initiative is set to streamline energy planning across London, cutting red tape for boroughs and speeding up progress to Net Zero.

Launched by UK Power Networks and the Greater London Authority (GLA), the ‘Share Once’ approach allows local authorities to submit their long-term decarbonisation plans just once, rather than repeating the process with multiple agencies.

These plans include vital details like where boroughs plan to install heat networks or public EV chargers.

UK Power Networks can then use the data to better plan upgrades to electricity infrastructure, while the GLA builds a clearer picture of how the capital is transitioning to clean energy.

The GLA’s deputy mayor for planning and regeneration, Jules Pipe, said: “I welcome UK Power Networks’ ‘Share Once’ initiative which will make local authorities’ journey towards Net Zero easier by promoting secure data sharing and collaboration.”

UK Power Networks has also developed tools like the Your Local Net Zero Hub and a drag-and-drop energy planner, helping councils map out where to install EV chargepoints, solar panels and heat pumps.

Lynne McDonald, head of Local Net Zero at UK Power Networks, said: “The Share Once initiative means councils can submit data to the GLA and it simplifies the process for local authorities by removing the complexities of sharing the same data repetitively.”

The scheme has already helped shape UK Power Networks’ energy investment plans and will now support more efficient, joined-up action across the capital.