SMEs, net zero and finding the right energy contract for your business

The conversation touches on the shift in customer behaviour since the energy crisis, and why its beneficial for SMEs to actively engage in informed and strategic conversations about energy and explore their options to ensure they receive market-reflective prices.

James and Paul underscore the importance of addressing concerns proactively, utilising help available, allowing businesses to better manage their net zero targets without feeling overwhelmed, and positioning themselves for a sustainable and efficient future.

So, as an SME how can you ensure you are on the right path and what considerations need to be made when looking at the best energy contract for your business needs both now and in the future? Take a listen to find out…

Podcast highlights…

For SMEs wanting to get involved with net zero, a good starting point is thinking about how they can adapt when they are using energy. If they’ve got the flexibility, can they look to match consumption to when renewable energy is being generated?

Specifying volume at contracting stage has always been an issue and so having these conversations is key, as is knowing how your business will grow and the impact this has on demand.

Sleeping customers who’ve never switched have woken up and are now more engaged with the energy market. The bill shock of the energy crisis has meant SMEs need to stay informed.

SMEs have the opportunity to contract ahead of time – up to 24 months in advance and also not take on all volume at once, so there are options to be explored with us.