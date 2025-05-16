UK must break records in offshore wind to meet 2030 clean power goal

The UK must secure record levels of offshore wind development this year or risk missing its Clean Power 2030 (CP30) target, according to Offshore Energies UK’s (OEUK) 2025 Wind Insight report.

The report warns the UK is not on track to deliver between 43 and 51 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, a central part of the government’s CP30 plan to decarbonise electricity and power the wider economy.

Without action to combat inflation, rising capital costs and weaknesses in the supply chain, OEUK says the country may only reach 35 GW by the end of the decade.

To close the gap, the upcoming Contract for Difference auction in Allocation Round 7 (AR7) must award a record 8.4 GW in new licences.

“AR7 needs to clear a record 8.4GW of offshore wind capacity to maintain the course toward CP30,” said Thibaut Cheret, OEUK’s Wind & Renewables Manager. He added that Floating Offshore Wind (FOW) will be critical to the UK’s energy mix beyond 2030, with investment in FOW set to overtake fixed-bottom wind by 2033.

Offshore wind contributed 17.2% of electricity generation in 2024 and continues to outperform onshore wind thanks to larger turbines and more consistent wind speeds at sea.

Key report recommendations include fast-tracking development plans, securing £15 billion annually in private investment and investing £58 billion in grid infrastructure upgrades.

It also calls for a competitive UK energy supply chain and highlights the need for a balanced system including gas with carbon capture and future hydrogen power.

OEUK says strategic planning and bold policy moves could position the UK as a global wind power leader while driving domestic energy security.