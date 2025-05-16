We won’t hit 2030 targets say a third of businesses

Nearly a third of UK and Irish businesses say they won’t hit their 2030 emissions goals, with cost pressures and infrastructure barriers stalling progress, according to new research from Centrica Business Solutions.

The report, Navigating the Energy Labyrinth, reveals that 31% of businesses in the UK and Ireland now expect to miss their climate targets.

Budget constraints are the main hurdle, with 46% citing cost as the top barrier to decarbonisation.

Infrastructure limitations (44%) and gaps in data and technology (41%) were also flagged as key issues.

The study, which surveyed 500 senior executives across Europe – including 200 in the UK and Ireland – shows that energy security and resilience are front of mind, with 46% of firms identifying them as substantial risks to their operations.

Despite the pessimism about targets, companies are still taking action.

Eight in ten (81%) plan to install on-site energy generation technologies such as solar panels and battery storage in the next 12 months.

The same number intend to upgrade energy-efficient infrastructure, while 78% will invest in energy management software.

Partnerships will also play a central role, with 83% of businesses looking to collaborate with third-party providers to boost energy performance and cut carbon.

While the ambition remains high, the report highlights the scale of the challenge. As grid constraints, rising prices and capital shortfalls continue to bite, the path to net zero remains far from straightforward.