Retail charging gets £20m boost

Retail therapy can now be done with less guilt as a massive expansion of EV charge points on the way.

Be.EV, backed by Octopus Energy Generation, will invest £20 million to install 200 ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging bays across 22 retail and leisure sites managed by Schroders Capital in the UK.

The new infrastructure, with chargers delivering up to 300kW, will be installed at key retail parks occupied by brands such as IKEA, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Lidl, Costa Coffee and McDonalds.

The chargers can deliver up to 325 miles of range in 20 minutes and will be leased on 20-year, index-linked terms.

The charging hubs are expected to significantly benefit retailers.

A survey found 57% of EV drivers shop or visit a cafe while charging. With EV registrations expected to grow by 31% in 2025, this footfall is set to increase.

Agreements have been exchanged for the first three sites, with more expected shortly.