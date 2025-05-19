SystemsLink and OnGen Announce Game-Changing Partnership to Unlock Smarter Onsite Renewable Energy Decisions

SystemsLink is excited to announce a new partnership with OnGen, a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) provider specialising in energy efficiency, onsite renewable energy feasibility and renewable energy supply contracts.

This strategic collaboration brings a seamless API integration between SystemsLink’s Energy Manager software and OnGen’s innovative platform. Together, they empower energy managers to generate detailed, tailored feasibility reports that identify the most suitable onsite renewable technologies—based on their actual energy consumption and contract data.

With minimal user input, the integration streamlines access to deep insights across a range of proven technologies, including rooftop and ground-mounted solar, wind, battery storage, and solar thermal. By pulling real-time consumption and tariff data directly from Energy Manager, organisations can now make faster, more informed decisions about their decarbonisation strategy.

Alan Fordham, Commercial Director at SystemsLink, the UK’s industry-leading utilities, carbon and analytics management software provider, commented:

“Onsite generation can be a powerful asset when it comes to decarbonisation and reaching your energy targets. It reduces reliance on the grid, shields your portfolio from market volatility, and can even unlock new revenue streams through selling excess electricity.

“However, making the right decisions requires access to independent, expert advice. That’s why our partnership with OnGen is so important. It empowers our customers with the insights they need to make informed, strategic choices.”

This integration brings significant advantages to energy professionals across both public and private sectors. Key benefits include:

Instant, evidence-based feasibility assessments

Independent, technology-agnostic recommendations

Accelerated progress toward decarbonisation goals.

Enhanced energy resilience and protection from market volatility.

Revenue generation potential

Streamlined workflows and reduced manual effort

Increased stakeholder confidence with clear, objective, data-backed reporting.

Chris Trigg, Managing Director at OnGen, added:

“Renewable technology providers often promote their solution as the best, but what’s truly best depends on your unique needs. Our award-winning digital tool, OnGen Expert™, provides objective, data-driven feasibility assessments across for all mature onsite generation technologies.

“Partnering with SystemsLink allows us to bring this capability directly into the heart of energy management workflows—turning what used to be a time-consuming, consultant-heavy process into an instant, accessible, and cost-effective experience.

“This is a game-changer for energy managers. It gives them immediate clarity, greater control, and the ability to confidently make strategic investments in onsite renewables that deliver both environmental and commercial impact.”

This partnership represents a major leap forward for organisations looking to take control of their energy future—combining the strength of data with expert insight to unlock smarter, more sustainable outcomes.

For more information, visit systems-link.com.