Charities warn Planning Bill could bulldoze wildlife

MPs have been served spoof “planning notices” by 28 leading environmental charities warning that the Government’s proposed Planning & Infrastructure Bill will demolish vital wildlife protections unless major changes are made.

The campaign—spearheaded by groups including the RSPB, National Trust and Wildlife and Countryside Link—follows recent meetings with ministers and the delivery of letters to all English MPs, including the Prime Minister and Secretaries of State, Steve Reed and Angela Rayner.

It comes as the Bill moves to its Report Stage, a final opportunity for MPs to amend its provisions before it progresses to the House of Lords.

The coalition claims the Bill in its current form breaks a 2024 government promise not to weaken environmental protections and could result in nature loss across the country.

The Government’s own nature watchdog, the Office for Environmental Protection, has warned the Bill would weaken key safeguards like the Habitats Regulations.

The charities are also highlighting data showing dramatic wildlife declines in the constituencies of key ministers.

In Steve Reed’s Croydon North and Streatham constituency, small tortoiseshell butterflies have plummeted by 95% since the 1990s.

In Angela Rayner’s Ashton-under-Lyne seat, great spotted woodpeckers and song thrushes have declined by more than two-thirds since 2008.

Campaigners want MPs to back amendments that guarantee stronger outcomes for nature, avoid harm to protected species and sites, and embed green design into planning law.