Data centre cooling breakthrough

Shell’s immersion cooling fluids have become the first to be officially certified by a major chip manufacturer, marking a significant step forward for sustainable data centre technology.

The certification by Intel allows Shell’s fluids to be used confidently in data centres worldwide, offering a more energy-efficient alternative to traditional air-cooling systems.

Jason Wong, Global Executive Vice President at Shell Lubricants said: “Upgrading existing air-cooling methods with immersion fluids can reduce data centre energy use by up to 48%, as well as help reduce capital and operating expenditure by up to 33%.”

After two years of collaboration, extensive testing by Intel confirmed that Intel Xeon processors perform reliably when submerged in Shell’s electrically non-conductive cooling fluids.

Unlike air, these specialised liquids absorb and dissipate heat more efficiently, with no need for fans, chillers or other bulky infrastructure.

The result can be an 80% reduction in floor space required for a data centre.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with Shell in accelerating the adoption of more sustainable and energy-efficient solutions for data centres,” said Karin Eibschitz Segal, corporate vice president at Intel. “Through these advancements we’re paving the way for the next generation of high-performance, environmentally conscious computing.”

With global data centre energy demand projected to more than double by 2030, Shell’s certified fluids offer a scalable solution for retrofitting existing centres.