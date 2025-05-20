New handbook key to cutting grid queues

Thousands of energy projects vying for grid connection face a shake-up as NESO launches a new handbook to guide developers through the next phase of the Connections Reform process.

Working with the Energy Networks Association (ENA) and network operators, the National Energy System Operator (NESO) has issued a new Evidence Submission Handbook to help projects prove they’re ready to connect.

It’s part of the major overhaul of the UK’s connections queue, shifting towards a “first ready, first connected” model.

From today, Distribution Network Operators (DNOs) are opening an early evidence submission process for smaller embedded generation projects. This allows developers to share progress updates before the formal TMO4+ evidence window opens this summer.

DNOs will collect and submit this information to NESO, who will use it to reorder the existing queue.

The clear guidance in the evidence submission handbook represents a single point of truth for customers of all sizes. Throughout the delivery of connections reform NESO aims to provide clear information that supports a fair and equal process.” Matt Vickers, Director of Connections Reform, NESO

NESO says this realignment will prioritise projects that are both advanced and aligned with delivering the government’s Clean Power 2030 goal.

To help developers navigate the process, ENA will host guidance on its website. Developers are being urged to engage proactively, update their contact details, and provide strong evidence or risk missing out on a place in the queue.

Transmission-connected projects will submit directly to NESO when the main evidence window opens later this summer.

The reordering process marks a critical moment for unlocking grid capacity and speeding up the delivery of clean energy projects across the nation.