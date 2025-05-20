Tap and go chargers for hotel group

Guests at Michels & Taylor hotels will soon have a easy way to charge up EVs.

PE, the UK’s largest independent energy supplier, has teamed up with M&T to roll out electric vehicle charging stations across the group’s managed hotel portfolio. The chargers are simple to use – just tap, charge and go – offering up to 22kW and 50 miles of range per hour.

Installations are already live at Hilton Bournemouth, DoubleTree by Hilton Elstree and DoubleTree by Hilton Stoke-on-Trent, with six more sites including Holiday Inn Bolton and DoubleTree by Hilton Cheltenham soon to follow.

M&T, which has already cut 1,025 tonnes of CO₂e over five years, sees this as a strategic move.

PE’s 57p/kWh flat charging rate is 29% cheaper than the UK average and as PE energy customers, hotels can offset the cost of electricity with charging revenue, further improving profitability.

The initiative boosts access to sustainable travel options