GridBeyond and ABB deepen their strategic partnership to power BESS-as-a-Service

This partnership, which follows ABB’s strategic investment in GridBeyond in 2024, brings together ABB’s deep domain expertise with GridBeyond’s intelligent energy management solutions to deliver a powerful, fully managed energy storage service to commercial and industrial (C&I) customers worldwide.

GridBeyond’s AI-driven platform will play a critical role in optimising the performance of ABB’s BESS-as-a-Service assets, enabling real-time energy optimisation, demand-side response participation, and access to new revenue streams in global energy markets. The service is designed to help businesses lower energy costs, reduce carbon emissions, and improve resilience without the need for upfront capital investment.

In addition, GridBeyond’s platform will deliver accurate energy price forecasting to optimise energy storage operations enabling informed decision-making, allowing for strategic charging and discharging that aligns with market dynamics and prolong the life of batteries.​

Lee Todd, Head of Energy & Carbon Services for ABB’s Electrification Service business said: “Our partnership with GridBeyond reflects ABB’s commitment to advancing technologies that support the seamless integration of renewables into the energy mix. Together, we are accelerating the transition to net zero by empowering industries to adopt smarter, more flexible energy solutions.”

To deliver this new solution, GridBeyond and ABB will also collaborate with Tallarna, a climate tech and finance platform for sustainable impact. Tallarna brings its data analytics software, insurance solutions, and financing expertise to de-risk BESS projects and provide visibility into the financial benefits of these initiatives.

Michael Phelan, CEO of GridBeyond, commented:

“This is a major milestone in our journey with ABB. As a strategic investor and long-term partner, ABB shares our vision of accelerating the global transition to a flexible, sustainable energy system. Battery storage systems help to enhance grid stability, integrate renewable energy sources, and improve cost efficiency for C&I customers. But to take advantage of these benefits, it is crucial to analyse the projects’ feasibility, the financial implications, and have an accurate AI platform that can maximise batteries’ potential.​ This partnership with both ABB and Tallarna supplies the expertise and resources to deliver successful solutions for C&I customers and to ensure a successful transition to a net zero future.”

“Together with GridBeyond and ABB, we are removing the barriers to energy storage adoption,” commented Tim Meanock, CEO and co-founder of Tallarna. “BESS-as-a-Service offers customers a reliable, sustainable, and profitable energy solution, one that focuses on reducing risk and maximising financial benefits. This makes it easier for businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.”