IEMA- build a workforce for the net-zero economy

The Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment (IEMA) has launched a guide to greener jobs for the net zero transition.

Green Horizons: A Workforce Fit for Tomorrow, is a new digital series spotlighting the growing demand for green jobs and the skills needed to drive the UK’s transition to a net-zero economy.

Developed in partnership with Content With Purpose (CWP), the series showcases voices from across sectors including infrastructure, nature conservation, finance and hospitality.

It highlights the role green jobs play in driving economic growth, with the UK’s net-zero economy growing by 10% annually and now supporting over one million jobs, according to CBI Economics.

Sarah Mukherjee MBE, CEO of IEMA, said: “The UK is at a pivotal moment in its journey towards a sustainable, net-zero future, and a skilled workforce is essential to achieving this ambition. Green skills are no longer niche; they are fundamental to every sector.”

The series offers guidance for students, job seekers and experienced professionals looking to enter or transition into green careers.

Contributors include the Canal & River Trust, Center Parcs, Arup, and the RSPB, with expert input from Dhara Vyas of Energy UK and Professor Phil Stevenson of Kew Gardens.

Max Smith, Director at CWP, added: “The series reflects the shared commitment of businesses and institutions to foster green skills and ensure a workforce that is fit for the future.”