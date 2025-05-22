SSEN Transmission cuts substation plans

SSEN Transmission has confirmed it will no longer progress with the Coachford substation, previously planned as part of the Beauly to Peterhead 400kV overhead line project.

The decision follows extensive ground investigations that revealed engineering and construction challenges at the proposed site south of Keith.

Despite the change, SSEN Transmission says the overall project remains on track for 2030 delivery.

Coachford was one of four substations originally planned to support clean power transmission and energy security targets.

The revised plans will now see three substations built by the end of the decade, with a new substation in the wider area still needed by 2033 to meet long-term network needs.

Nick Brown, Development Portfolio Manager, said: “After careful review, we’ve decided not to proceed with the Coachford site. Instead, we’ll deliver the same capabilities at a new location linked to future network upgrades.”

The company will now begin identifying an alternative location and launch a new engagement programme with landowners, developers and communities to provide updates and gather feedback.