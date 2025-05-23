Coastal towns get clean energy funding boost

Britain’s coastal and rural communities are set to benefit from new funding linked to the rollout of clean energy infrastructure, under proposals announced as part of the government’s Plan for Change.

The scheme would legally require renewable energy developers to contribute to community benefit funds when building offshore wind, onshore wind and solar projects.

These funds would support local services and priorities, such as youth employment initiatives, sports facilities, transport links and education in areas hosting the infrastructure.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “If you live near an offshore wind or solar farm, your local community should benefit from supporting this nationally critical mission.”

He added: “Our Plan for Change will revitalise Britain’s coastal and rural communities creating community wealth, better facilities and energy security for the country.”

The level of payments will depend on the size of the project, ranging from tens of thousands of pounds per year for smaller developments to millions annually for large-scale projects.

Funding will be directed by local residents and may include shared ownership options, allowing communities to hold a stake in infrastructure and reinvest profits locally.

Communities near new or upgraded electricity transmission infrastructure will also benefit from electricity bill discounts of up to £2,500 over 10 years, under the Planning and Infrastructure Bill.

James Robottom, Head of Policy at RenewableUK, said: “Renewable energy developers have a long history of providing a wide range of benefits for local communities… We welcome the government’s consultation and will engage with it to ensure that the benefits received by local communities… continue to meet their needs.”