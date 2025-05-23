Get flexible up north!

Electricity North West has launched its biggest-ever flexibility tender, unlocking £12 million in potential revenue for Flexibility Service Providers (FSPs) across Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Cumbria.

The new tender is calling for 897MW of flexibility services across 100 eligible locations and includes a significant expansion of opportunities on the low voltage (LV) network.

This marks a step-change in the drive to increase local participation in smart energy systems, particularly from households, small businesses and community projects.

LV opportunities are now available in 67 areas, building on existing services at high voltage (HV) and extra high voltage (EHV) levels.

The addition aims to attract smaller players into the market, including residential energy users, aggregators, and those running local energy efficiency projects.

Ben Grunfeld, strategy and growth director at Electricity North West, said: “By continuing to expand our LV flexibility requirements, we’re creating opportunities for smaller providers and aggregators, which is a great way for homes, businesses and communities to play an active role in shaping a smarter, more sustainable energy system.

“Whether it’s households with solar panels or EV chargers, or schools and small businesses looking to become more energy efficient there’s real potential to unlock local benefits.”

The LV requirements can be met through two flexibility products: peak reduction and scheduled utilisation.

Both are designed to improve engagement from smaller-scale providers and support innovation in community energy.

The tender will be hosted on the ElectronConnect platform.

Electricity North West is urging anyone interested to get in touch and learn how they can contribute to decarbonisation and earn new revenue through flexible energy use.