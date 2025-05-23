National Grid partners with Kraken to transform customer service for 6.5 million U.S. energy users

National Grid has announced a major partnership with global tech provider Kraken to overhaul its customer service and billing systems for 6.5 million energy customers across Massachusetts and New York.

The multi-year agreement marks the first time a large U.S. integrated utility has adopted the Kraken platform, which already supports over 70 million customer accounts worldwide.

The cloud-based Kraken system will modernise how National Grid engages with residential, commercial and industrial customers by streamlining operations, improving issue resolution and enabling innovative pricing plans.

Customers are expected to benefit from faster support, tailored energy solutions and easier access to services.

Kraken’s enterprise software is already used by major utilities including Octopus Energy, E.ON Next, EDF Energy and Origin Energy in Australia.

The platform is capable of processing over eight billion data points daily, providing detailed insight into energy usage and customer behavior to support smarter service delivery.

“Leveraging Kraken’s industry-leading expertise will support our mission to provide exceptional service to our millions of customers across the Northeast,” said Bill Malee, Chief Customer Officer at National Grid.

“Once fully implemented, the Kraken platform will replace decades-old systems, enhancing the customer experience and reinforcing our commitment to a customer-first approach.”

The deal is a key step in National Grid’s broader effort to digitally transform its operations and enable more dynamic, AI-powered energy services.

With advanced smart meter integration, the platform will also help National Grid create new energy products while improving employee satisfaction by giving agents better tools and information.

The rollout is expected to bring lasting improvements to customer engagement, efficiency and innovation in the Northeast U.S. energy market.